Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.25

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.25 and traded as low as $10.56. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 1,280 shares traded.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

