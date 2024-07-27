Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Position Lifted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $1,046,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,154,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. 1,431,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WPM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

