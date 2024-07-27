WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WEX by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,131,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX opened at $180.44 on Monday. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Equities analysts expect that WEX will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

