West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.350-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.75.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.25). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.