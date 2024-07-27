Wells Fargo & Company Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $88.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.21.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $95.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

