Wells Fargo & Company Cuts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $59.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WRB. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.67 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $57.33 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.07.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE WRB opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

