Wells Fargo & Company Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $205.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.