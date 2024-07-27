Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $390.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.12.

Arista Networks stock opened at $319.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.98. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

