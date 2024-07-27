Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.66

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 99,161 shares trading hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

