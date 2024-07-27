Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.66

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 99,161 shares trading hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
