Wedbush Weighs in on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.