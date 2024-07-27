Wedbush Weighs in on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,284,000 after acquiring an additional 77,270 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
