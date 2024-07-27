Wedbush Increases Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $50.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

