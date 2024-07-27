Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 341,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,931 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 106,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 553,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,930 shares of company stock worth $562,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.20. 1,709,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,407. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

