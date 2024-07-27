Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

WBS opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,930 shares of company stock worth $562,892 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

