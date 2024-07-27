Weatherford International plc Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WFRD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

