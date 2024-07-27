Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $78.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $406,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,414. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

