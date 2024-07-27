Wanchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $943,108.21 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.46 million and approximately $943,108.21 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00042332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,125,612 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

