Wanchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $943,132.79 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and approximately $943,132.79 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00042359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,128,557 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.