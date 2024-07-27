Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.87

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.87 and traded as high as $11.54. Vivendi shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,892 shares.
Vivendi Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.
About Vivendi
Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
