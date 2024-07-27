Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VC. Baird R W downgraded shares of Visteon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $159.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Visteon’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 132,566.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Visteon by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

