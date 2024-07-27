Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on V. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $259.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.03 and its 200-day moving average is $274.23. The company has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.