Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance
VIGL stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,610. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
