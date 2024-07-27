Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Viad Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE VVI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 323,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,598. Viad has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.00 million, a P/E ratio of -91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Viad will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad
Viad Company Profile
Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viad
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.