Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 323,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,598. Viad has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.00 million, a P/E ratio of -91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Viad will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

