Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vertical Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of EVTL opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

