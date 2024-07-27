Versarien (LON:VRS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 444335938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Versarien Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Versarien

(Get Free Report)

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.