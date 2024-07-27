Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the June 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of VERB remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. 3,561,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,571,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 29,301.47% and a negative return on equity of 632.48%.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.