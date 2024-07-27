Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.370-3.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Veralto stock traded up $5.26 on Friday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

