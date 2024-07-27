Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.370-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.37-3.45 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLTO. TD Cowen began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO traded up $5.26 on Friday, reaching $104.87. 2,971,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. Veralto has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

