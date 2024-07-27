Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.37-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.370-3.450 EPS.

Veralto Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE VLTO traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $104.87. 2,971,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

