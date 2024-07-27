Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after purchasing an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $347,827,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veralto by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,700,000 after buying an additional 617,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLTO traded up $5.26 on Friday, reaching $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,971,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.99. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Veralto last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.



Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

