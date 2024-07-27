Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.81 million and $720,826.22 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00042103 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,615,825,484 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

