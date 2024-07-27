Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.26.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

