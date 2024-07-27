Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Trimmed by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. 1,323,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.