Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,184,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,551,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,198. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.28. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $145.94 and a 1-year high of $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.