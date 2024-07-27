Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 59.5% in July

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the June 30th total of 315,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. 292,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

