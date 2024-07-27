Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,712,000 after acquiring an additional 520,787 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 206,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 969,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

