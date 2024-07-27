VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,151,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,940,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,594,000 after buying an additional 2,242,823 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $104,346,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,839,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 464,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,901,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883,604. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

