Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading Down 0.5%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $22.00. 55,036 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 27,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.
Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
