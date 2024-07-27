USDX [Kava] Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001181 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $89.22 million and approximately $305,506.09 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

