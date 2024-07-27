USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $811.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at $354,131,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 145,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

