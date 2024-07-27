US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Up 188.0% in July

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 188.0% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UTHY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.33. 8,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

