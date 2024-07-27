Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UMGNF. Citigroup downgraded Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGNF opened at $23.38 on Thursday. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

