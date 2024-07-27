Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Position Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,787 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.18% of Unity Software worth $227,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $16.61. 7,310,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,653,754. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,536 shares of company stock worth $4,846,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile



Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

