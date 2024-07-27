United States Cellular (USM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

USM stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 0.53. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $60.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

