United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Purchases $1,117,456.64 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill purchased 140,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,117,456.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,220,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,605.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jagroop Gill bought 8,255 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Jagroop Gill purchased 4,543 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jagroop Gill acquired 252 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,827.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jagroop Gill bought 2,344 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $16,994.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill purchased 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,902.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill acquired 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $6,017.50.

On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill purchased 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.59.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

