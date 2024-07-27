Uniswap Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and $76.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.73 or 0.00011221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00104019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.67146768 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1065 active market(s) with $88,880,465.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.