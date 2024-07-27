Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Ultralife had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter.

Ultralife Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ULBI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. 88,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,220. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.