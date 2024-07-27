Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.5 million. Ultra Clean also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.22-0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.81. 862,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $50,115.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

