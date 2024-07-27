Tyler Technologies’ (TYL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $600.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $590.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $497.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.55. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.