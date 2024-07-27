Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $580.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $473.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.37 and its 200 day moving average is $456.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

