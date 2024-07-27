Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-9.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.250-9.450 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $593.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.77.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

